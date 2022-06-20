Tinton Road conditions are a hazard

I would like to address the condition of Tinton Road, I have been a resident of Spearfish for two years and have recently built a home in the Aspen Hills Development. Tinton road is horrendous and dangerous to drive on and the maintenance needs to be addressed. I have owned my lot for over two years and the road has always been rough but now it has become treacherous and dangerous to drive. The maintenance that is routinely done is inadequate and not done to professional standards. Last time something was done consisted of putting some gravel down and driving over the loose gravel with a compactor.
The washboards need to be removed and new road base put down. The prior maintenance is a total waste of funds. I understand that Tinton road is a Forest Service road but is also a public road that has become heavily traveled with people visiting the area’s attractions along with people driving to a lake resort complex called Iron Creek.
I have personally seen two vehicles that have lost control and left the roadway and overturned. During the winter the road is extremely dangerous and poorly maintained. It may have been alright to neglect the road in the past and haggle over whose responsibility it is to maintain the road but this is no longer the case due to the population expansion of the Black Hills area. I plan to also contact the Lawrence County Commissioner in regards to this matter.
A rough road sign and a truck load of gravel that disappears two days after it’s laid down is not adequate to alleviate the treacherous condition of this road.
This is a public safety concern.
Randy Caldwell,
Spearfish
