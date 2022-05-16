Thoughts on the L-D School Board meeting

I am a Lead resident, went through the L/D school system from K-12, and raised 3 children who all graduated from LDHS. I started the PTO and the Santa Shop 20+ years ago. I am vested in the L/D school system.
I attended the L/D School Board meeting on Tuesday, May 10 and found the overwhelming community support for the Safe Space signs to be reassuring. I wish I had stood up and voiced my opinion along with the brave individuals that spoke out. However, I did write a letter to the school board, superintendent, and elementary school principal when I got home.
If bullying is as rampant as it sounds in our school system, then we are failing as parents, as a school system, and as a society. We should be teaching tolerance, acceptance, empathy, and kindness along with our core curriculum. We teach by example. Safe Space signs send this message to all our young children along with offering a “safe space” for children who are marginalized for a multitude of reasons.
The fact that anyone is offended by a message of kindness and acceptance is outrageous to me. I am offended by the large “In God We Trust” message when I walk into our school building. However, (unlike the first speaker) I do respect the right to freedom of speech. Perhaps anyone who cannot respect the mandated separation of church and state in our school system should not be teaching in a public school.
Wendy Nelson,
Lead
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.