THE RIGHT CHOICE

All of us that live in Lawrence County have been fortunate to have had very good representation in Pierre for many years. Legislators like Tim Johns, Bob Ewing, Fred Romkema, Kay Jorgensen, Jerry Apa, Harvey Krautchen, Jim Hood and many others.
We now have an opportunity to send another quality person to Pierre to represent all of the people in District 31 with integrity, wisdom, and common sense.
Randy Diebert has spent most of his life living and working in Lawrence County. He is a proven Conservative who will do his best to represent all of us. His years on the Lawrence County Commission have shown that he will work hard, listen to his constituents, and represent the people of Lawrence County with integrity, grit, and good old common sense.
Please vote for Randy Diebert for the South Dakota State Senate.
Daryl Johnson,
12-year member of the Lawrence County Commission
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.