Thanks for the good information

An article in the March 11 Black Hills Pioneer carried news of the increased use of gift cards by scammers. I quickly skimmed the article then set the paper aside. The very next day, I received an email from an elderly relative requesting my help in obtaining a gift card for a niece’s birthday. This was highly unusual since I seldom have contact with this relative and they reside in a distant location. I replied by asking the sender for details, then referred back to read your article in greater detail. The response I received back from the hacker nearly mirrored what was contained in your article. I immediately called the relative who then became aware their email account had been hacked and they in turn notified their entire address book of the potential for trouble.
I most likely would have been dubious even if I had not read your article but given the information you provided, I probably stopped less suspicious contacts in my relative’s address book from becoming victims themselves. So, thank you for the timely article. I’m glad I subscribe and grateful that I take a few minutes each day to read the entire paper.
Bruce Gefvert
Spearfish
