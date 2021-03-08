I left my wallet in the cart at Spearfish Safeway on the evening of Monday, Feb. 8. I did not even notice until the next morning. I went to Safeway and they had it all intact. I am so grateful to whoever found it and took it inside. I thank you from the bottom of my heart. You are a good, kind, and honest person. I wish I knew who you were so I could “thank you” properly. There are good people out there and I think I live in a great town.
Sandi Litschewski,
Spearfish
