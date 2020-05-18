Our family has several family relatives that are interned at the Roubaix Cemetery. During a recent visit we were most pleasantly surprised with the recent renovations and care that has been administered to the cemetery. I would like to express by deep appreciation to the people for the great job that has been done on the grounds of the cemetery. It was so good to see the grounds looking so nice when I visited Io care for my the graves of my Jatko grandparents.
Thank you!
Jane Carlstrom
Spearfish
