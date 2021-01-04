On behalf of the Spearfish Senior Center, I would like to thank everyone who has contributed to our Building Repair Fund. As many people are aware, our building suffered major water damage due to an underground water leak. Damages have added up to over $93,000 which was not covered by insurance. COVID-19 has also brought on a myriad of issues which has added to the financial stress of repairing the building. The donations have helped us make the necessary repairs to get our organization back up and running just in time to be a national polling site for the election in November. The hard work and time that many senior center members put into helping repair the building is also greatly appreciated. Big thank you to Pizza Hut and McDonald’s for providing lunch to our volunteers during the days they worked hard to remove the damaged flooring. The desserts that were dropped off by many people was also appreciated. Thank you to our current board members for all their help during a very complicated year.
We would also like to thank the city of Spearfish for their allocation this year of $450. This has been a year full of hardships, and a year where we really needed support.
Any donations to our non-profit organization is greatly appreciated. Donations can be made at First Interstate Bank to our Building Repair Fund, or The Spearfish Senior Center.
Again, we thank you for your support in helping to keep our Senior Center active and thriving for many years to come.
With heartfelt thanks,
Stephanie Crago
Executive Director,
Spearfish Senior Center
