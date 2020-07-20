Thank you to the Spearfish community

When people ask what it is like working for the Spearfish Police Department, I always remark that we work for the most supportive community in the world.
Over the last several weeks, with nationwide protests, cities considering the defunding of their police departments, districts ending their school resource officer programs, etc., we at the Spearfish Police Department are hearing every day from folks who want to stop in and say hello, meet our officers and dispatchers, thank us for our service, and provide support from cards to prayers to home-baked goodies and beyond.
We are ever grateful. It is our duty, and honor, to serve this community. Every officer in Spearfish takes their vow to protect and uphold the Constitution of the United States and the State of South Dakota seriously, and we hold our officers – as they hold themselves and one another – to an extremely high standard. They are expected at all times, whether on or off the clock, to uphold their oath and act ethically and professionally. The department’s code of ethics states: “A police officer acts as an official representative of the City of Spearfish who is required and trusted to work within the law. … The fundamental duties of a police officer include serving the community, safeguarding lives and property, protecting the innocent, keeping the peace, and assuring the rights of all to liberty, equality, and justice.”
We expect each other and the community to hold us accountable. Like all citizens wishing to make Spearfish a safe, beautiful place to call home, our officers, dispatchers, command staff, and City leadership team continuously train, work, and evaluate policies and operational practices to be the most professional, community-minded civil servants we can be. Transformations that will come with the global calls for reform will undoubtedly change criminal justice practices everywhere, and we believe that any such changes will only bolster the level of service, professionalism, and impact our department has. We are always looking to improve, and we thank the community for its continued support. We are granted the authority to serve the City through you, our neighbors and fellow citizens.
The Spearfish Police Department would like to thank everyone who has recently stopped in to say hello, dropped off treats and cards, organized prayer groups or other types of organized, public support, etc., etc., etc.! We are truly touched and inspired by your kindness, generosity, and care.
As always, I say we work for the most supportive community in the world. Thank you!
Chief Curt Jacobs
Spearfish Police Department
