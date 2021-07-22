Thank you for your service

Spearfish Volunteer Fire Department and all Emergency Response personnel. I would like to express my thanks to you and all others involved in so promptly responding to the grass fire adjacent to my property on Tuesday. All of us in the Meier Ave. neighborhood are very grateful that the fire was quickly contained, and that there was no structural damage involved. We were also lucky that we had such a good soaking rain on Tuesday evening, which dampened any hot spots which may have lingered. Your immediate and thorough help was much appreciated by all concerned.
Johanna Meier Della Vecchia,
Spearfish
