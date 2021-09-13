Thank you for the article

Thanks so much for the recent Pioneer article about the new book by Dr. David Wolff, “The Savior of Deadwood: James H.P. Miller on the Gold Frontier”.
This Pioneer reader looks forward to reading the third book on our area’s history by Dr. Wolff.
I was proud to graduate with a history degree from Black Hills State University and learned much about our rich history from Dr. Wolff’s classes. I hope that the Pioneer will continue its articles about Dr. Wolff and his books.
David Nickel,
Spearfish
