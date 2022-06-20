Thank you for helping me

Walking home from the dentist, I tripped and fell crossing Main Street. Thank you to the two young girls who came into the street to see if I could get up. Thank you to the beautiful blonde lady from the therapy center who walked me to a chair in the shade at Green Bean and got me a glass of water. God bless them all!
Margaret Ring,
Spearfish
