South Dakotans saw an opportunity to pay lower sales taxes quashed by the Senate State Affairs committee; they were concerned about losing an estimated $150 million in annual revenue to the state. This shines a bright light on the lack of budgetary and fiscal discipline in Pierre.
Government’s appetite for ever-increasing dollars to feed a spending habit must stop! Inflation is running about 8%. We’re all experiencing daily increases in the price of gas, food, and other everyday items. Between inflation and a sales tax, we’re being placed between the proverbial rock and a hard spot.
Adding insult to injury, the same senate committee advanced a proposal to allow counties to levy a “temporary tax” on business revenues. This 0.5% increase will be passed on to consumers. And temporary? Wasn’t the sales tax increase from 4 to 4.5% also supposed to be “temporary?”
There’s also a large property tax increase coming our way. My latest real estate assessment notice from the county increased to nearly 22%. I’m appalled that our legislature, when they had the chance, failed to take any action to protect us from this. They knew it was coming and did nothing!
Government’s addiction to spending and taxing is out of control. Most of us carefully budget and spend what we have and earn. Isn’t it time governments did likewise?
This is one reason I’m running to be your next State Senator. Together, we can bring fiscal discipline to Pierre.
Ron Moeller,
Lead
