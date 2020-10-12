Sportsmen Against Hunger appreciates grant from Spearfish Walmart

The Community Grant given to South Dakota Sportsmen Against Hunger (SAH) by the Spearfish Walmart is being used by Sportsmen Against Hunger to help pay for processing of deer harvested by hunters and donated to the local community food pantry through the local game processor.
By helping pay for processing of donated deer considerable incentive is given to hunters to donate. Several hundred pounds of processed donated venison has been provided to the local community food pantry in recent years with each pound of meat considered to provide a meal of meat for four persons in need.
So, again, SAH and those in need appreciate what the Spearfish Walmart has done financially to help make a nutritious meal of meat available.
Ron Fowler,
Ft. Pierre
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.