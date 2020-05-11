Spearfish pantry remains open thanks to local supporters

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Community Pantry board of directors would like to offer our sincere thanks for the tremendous support provided by the communities of Spearfish and St. Onge. The financial support from individuals, service organizations, foundations, and church groups has allowed the pantry to remain open and continue to serve those in need.
Another shout out is directed to our dedicated volunteers who have stepped up during this COVID-19 pandemic. Volunteer’s stock shelves, unpack food, box food items, and deliver food boxes to client vehicles arriving at the pantry. We are following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Our goal is to keep everyone as safe as possible.
We also want to remind people that we are open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, and the first Monday of each month from 5-7 p.m. Our criteria for receiving food has not changed, people living in Spearfish or St. Onge are welcome.
Our mission, to provide nutritional assistance to individuals and families in the Spearfish and St. Onge communities has remained our focus. This would not be possible without the community support we have received. Again, THANK YOU!
Spearfish Community Pantry, Inc.
Board of Directors
George Vansco, President
