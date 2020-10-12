Showing appreciation for our local building inspector

Our local building inspector Dennis has a job that is not always appreciated for all the hard work he does, and I want to take a minute to say thank you to him for his dedication and hard work he does for our community.
He recently stopped into my business after noticing the roof replacement work being done on my building to let me know that he thought that the job was being done incorrectly. He saved me time and money by letting me know about it.
I appreciate the time he took to stop and look at the job and let me know that he thought there was an issue. His dedication to make sure myself and our community is getting the best is very appreciated.
Jon Pochop,
Spearfish
