Senators, this is what you said previously

The below statements were made to justify ignoring Obama’s pick for Supreme Court. The Senate did not even do what they swore and oath to do and that is “Advise and Consent.” The Senate Republicans have no right to make a pick for the Court to replace Justice Ginsberg until the “people” decide in November.
John Thune’s statement on Obama’s pick to the court after the death of Justice Scalia. March, 16, 2016
“The American people deserve to have their voices heard on the nomination of the next Supreme Court justice, who could fundamentally alter the direction of the Supreme Court for a generation. Since the next presidential election is already underway, the next president should make this lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court.”
“The American people are perfectly capable of having their say on this issue, so let’s give them a voice. Let’s let the American people decide. The Senate will appropriately revisit the matter when it considers the qualifications of the nominee the next president nominates, whoever that might be,” McConnell said. March 16 on Obama pick for Supreme Court justice after Scalia died.
Senator Mike Rounds said March 16, 2016 on Obama’s pick to replace Justice Scalia.
“We owe it to Justice Scalia, our judicial system and the Constitution to uphold the highest standards when determining our next Supreme Court Justice. We also owe it to the American people to make certain their voice is heard in this election.”
Yes and we owe Justice Ginsberg the same, to allow the American people to decide this election.
Brent Cox
Sturgis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.