Response to ‘Jesus would get jabbed’ by Steven Roberts

So many things to disagree with in a column that is out of touch.
What perplexes me is liberals want to take away my right to make a choice on the “shot,” but defend “choice” when it comes to murdering the unborn, of whose numbers far outweigh the world wide deaths from “The Panic.”
And abortion deaths continue through the past 50 years, day in and day out to the tune of over 60 million in America alone.
And to Mr. Roberts “Jesus would get Jabbed” comment. Christ was pierced. For our sins. Yes, he did it willingly so we could share in eternal life.
Mr. Roberts is a hypocrite.
Clark Sowers,
Belle Fourche
