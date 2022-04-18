Spearfish Canyon is a natural wonder enjoyed by recreationists of all types. It is an important source of tourism income. Now a company called Solitario Zinc has submitted a proposal to the Forest Service to begin exploring for gold on huge swaths of mining claims in the northwestern hills and along the western edge of Spearfish Canyon.
The Black Hills have a history of gold mining with devastating consequences. Gilt Edge Mine, outside of Deadwood, is a superfund site. The current threats posed by mineral mining include toxic degradation of the water, air, and land and human health. Companies are required to restore topsoil and vegetation after drilling activities, but there is no way to restore our water resources. Gold exploration and mining use and exhaust untold amounts of water. Mining creates acid mine drainage, little of which can be contained. It lowers our quality of life, home and land values, animal habitat, fishing, etc. It violates the rights of Native American citizens to pursue their spiritual practices.
Mining is not an important part of the income in Lawrence County. All mining occupations taken together provide as little as 3% of the county’s income. An increase in that percentage will only despoil all that we value here.
The FS has the power to impose rigorous environmental standards on such companies. Please email or call the Northern Hills Ranger District and request them to require an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) from Solitario Zinc at steve.kozel@usda.gov. (605) 642-4622.
Carol Hayse,
Nemo
