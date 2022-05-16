Rep. Charlie Hoffman endorses Rep. Mary J. Fitzgerald

Hoffman said of all the House members he worked with Mary was at the top of the list for work ethic and statesmanship in dealing with all the legislators on a myriad of different legislation. She is a fighter for the rule of law and protecting the citizens of South Dakota from bad actors and bad bills. Regardless of the outcome of any of her bills Mary was always moving forward to the next task with laser focus. I loved working with FItzgerald and when she spoke eloquently explaining every detail to the smallest degree. The South Dakota Legislature needs good people like Mary J. Fitzgerald and for all the right reasons I am asking you to consider voting for her.
Thank you,
Rep. Charlie Hoffman
