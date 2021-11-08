Regarding B.H. Pioneer article of 10-28-21 “This is Critical”

Hats off to the Lawrence County Commission for joining the whistle blowing on the Forest Service’s attempt to reduce timber production 50 to 60% on Black Hills National Forest lands. Anger, politics, ambiguous rhetoric, and political correctness can and does impede dialogue and resolution. Lets call a spade a spade. Yes, the integrity and method of this attempt is being challenged. It is a serious and critical departure from Multiple Use Management, and the law if I am correct. Multiple Use Management is a win-win practice for all involved. Departure from it can cause critical economic and resource damage. Hard data collected by, yes the Forest Service, showing water yield dramatically decreases as forest density increases is being totally ignored. Water yield directly impacts all the other Multiple Uses. This is a slap in the face to science. It blows my mind that the Forest Service hires professionally trained foresters, then lets the National Environmental Protection Act throw forest management open to the whims of an often emotional, biased, and uneducated public. The Forest Service is managing emotions and not the forest. That is not what we — the public — hired them to do over 100 years ago. Anger is getting the best of me. That is why I stopped participating in forest management input over 20 years ago. My input was no longer effective; however please consider these angry and indignant opinions and facts.
Wes Thompson,
Spearfish
