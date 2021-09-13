I am in agreement with the Pioneer Editorial Staff, Governor Noem, and the law enforcement branches, that S.D. Attorney General, Jason Ravnsborg, should resign his office. I know Jason through political activities and, though I did not vote for him, have followed news of his office.
When the news of the fatal accident appeared, I felt certain Jason would, out of respect for the family of the deceased, as well as for the good of the Republican Party, turn in his resignation.
That he has expressed mild grief about the fatal “accident” which he caused, is a real disappointment to me. It shows not only insensitivity but also poor judgment. When his own Governor called for his resignation and he ignored it, I must wonder about his true commitment to the people of South Dakota.
Many tickets and an assumed superiority over law enforcement is a further negative on his resume. It is time to appoint an Attorney General who respects the laws of South Dakota, has a good relationship with Law Enforcement, and meets the approval of the SD Public Safety Department.
It is sad for me to write this, for I have liked Jason as an individual, and know that his military service was a source of pride for him and earned him the respect of many, myself included. As Past President of the Lawrence County Republican Women, Past Committeewoman for Lawrence County, and former Secretary of the South Dakota Federation of Republican Women, I would encourage Jason Ravnsborg to take the high road and step down as Attorney General immediately.
Judy A B Jelbert,
Spearfish
