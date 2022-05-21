Randy Deibert for State Senate, District 31

Randy knows District 31 (Lawrence County) well, having served on the Lawrence County Commission since 2014. He listens well, is readily accessible, and communicates his point of view clearly. He is willing to listen to all sides of an issue, and does the research so that he can question policy or recommendations, especially in regard to the expenditure of taxpayer dollars.
Having served with Randy on a county committee and another board, I know he works well with others, has vision, passion, and can think outside the box. The citizens of District 31 like the quality of life we have, and much of that depends on how the BH National Forest is managed for timber, grazing, minerals, water, and recreation. Without a viable logging industry here, more jobs will be lost, and this forest could easily burn, as so many western forests already have. No one has worked harder than Randy to address this issue, along with others who believe in prudent management of our natural resources.
For great representation in Pierre, vote Randy Deibert for South Dakota Senate, District 31.
Donald Hausle,
Spearfish
