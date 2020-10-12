Poor response to pandemic

Is anyone else disgusted by our governor’s response to the worst public health crisis of the last century? She seems to view the COVID-19 pandemic as just one big marketing opportunity for herself. Instead of taking proactive steps to flatten the infection curve, Kristi Noem runs ads showing her standing in a cornfield with a shotgun talking about “this is how we do social distancing in South Dakota.”
Meanwhile new cases continue to explode and our state has one of the highest rates of disease spread in the country. San Francisco has approximately the same population as our state, but with a much greater population density (18,793 people per square mile versus 11). Yet our state has had over twice as many COVID-related deaths. Governor, people are dying. One of your duties is to help protect the health and welfare of the citizens of South Dakota. Quit preening for your national political ambitions, get out of your cornfield, and do your job.
Bob Wilson,
Spearfish
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.