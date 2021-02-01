Politicians shouldn’t form civics curriculum

I question the wisdom of having political parties write civics curriculum for our students, particularly in a strong one party state as we are in. This brings to mind history lessons where leaders dictated teachings to students to indoctrinate them to their way of thinking.
I do not think most of our legislators (or governor) have a degree in education and our educators are capable of teaching civics and getting information to students without bias.
Please leave this to our professionals who have the knowledge and skills to know what and how to teach, not tell them what you believe they should hear. Show them your respect.
Gary Witt
Lead
