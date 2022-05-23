Political masquerades in Lawrence County Primary

Self-proclaimed “conservative” Republican candidates are running for the Senate and House in District 31. Don’t be fooled… it’s a masquerade!
Wake-up! Watertown resident, and President Pro Tempore of the South Dakota Senate, Lee Schoenbeck’s been supporting and/or bundling for RINO (Republican In Name Only) West River candidates in our June 7th. Primary. Lee’s interfering with our election, behind-the-scenes, because he absolutely hates conservatives anywhere near Pierre.
Neither Randy Deibert, who’s running for State Senate nor Mistie Caldwell, who’s running for State House are true conservatives (pro life, pro gun, less government, less taxes, less spending, no COVID-19 mandates).
Randy has openly advocated for a 1/2% Sales Tax boost; he’s also “squishy” and soft pedals when asked about looming property tax hikes here in Lawrence County. If elected Senator, he intends to stay-on as County Commissioner.
Mistie calls herself a “common sense Republican”; she’s never said “conservative.” She claims to be pro-life, but’s pretty “squishy” on the details. (She needs to be squarely asked about the likely SUPCO revocation of Roe v. Wade.) How about her stand re: mask and Vaxx mandates? Mistie delivered Saturday’s keynote at the Spearfish HS Graduation. While not “illegal”, it’s certainly morally questionable self-dealing for vote-getting as Mistie is School Board President… and we’re only two weeks out from Election Day. Her opponents for House aren’t getting equal time with that audience.
We get what we allow and deserve for leadership. For genuine conservatives in Pierre, vote Fitzgerald and Odenbach for State House and Ron Moeller for State Senate.
Samuel R. Kephart
Spearfish
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.