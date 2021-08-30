Please make a difference

If Americans are not willing to sacrifice temporarily a small piece of their freedom like a mask, or social distancing, or vaccines for the better good of all then this a different America than I grew up with.
It is a new and sad America when our neighbors are not willing to sacrifice a small thing to save others lives. Where will this ideology take us? And do any of us really want to live in a dog-eat-dog society where the only survivors will be those who are willing to take the most.
If you don’t know what is happening go to a hospital and spend an hour in a COVID ward and see people who were there because they ran into someone without a mask.
We don’t mind wars when we cannot see or feel them, until they enter our personal lives and kill one of us. I am just asking Republicans to become aware of what is happening and leave politics out of it.
Brent Cox,
Sturgis
