Pioneer is a good source for news

This Pioneer reader looks forward to this Pioneer as a good source for local, state and national and even international news. I volunteered for a number of years at the Archives of the D.C. Booth National fish hatchery here in Spearfish. The hatchery archives are a great source to learn of events there over the years.
I was happy to read the info about the new source of area events and stories in our Pioneer each Saturday in the Pioneer news story, “ Pioneering news since 1876”
This series of info from the Daily Pioneer paper over its long publishing history will be fascinating.
David J. Nickel,
Spearfish
