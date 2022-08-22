Our open letter to Senator Mike Rounds

Senator Rounds, thank you for making yourself available to some of the Spearfish community at the Bean and Vine this past Thursday, August 18. Unfortunately, since we aren’t part of your Republican base, we weren’t aware of the meeting until the coverage in the Saturday Black Hills Pioneer. We are grateful that you stated that the 2020 election results were valid, not rigged. Despite what you heard Thursday at the Bean and Vine and reported in the newspaper, we are amongst the many not afraid to live in this beautiful country. We enjoy the benefits we receive from paying our taxes; trust and support law enforcement – Local – State – Federal. We do not think “The Wall” will keep out anyone who desires to enter the United States legally or illegally. We do not believe using bullets will solve anything. You stated that we need to “talk back and forth” – “we’re all on the same team.” Well, yes, we are all on the same team – Citizens of the United States. We may have different opinions on some issues, but we are all your constituents and citizens of the United States. Please be open to hearing all sides. Thank You.
Your South Dakota Constituents,
