Opinion column was mean-spirited

The Michael Sanborn column criticizing Governor Noem’s campaign Ad in your July 11th 2022, issue seemed mean-spirited and unnecessarily critical. What does her Ad have to do with her record? Kristi supports all the issues that uphold the standards of most South Dakotans. As Sen. John Thune’s article (same issue) indicates, we are an agricultural state which includes ranching, cattle and horses. Just happens that Kristi’s equestrian skills were honed at a young age as a farmer’s daughter.
She remains true to her roots. That includes her Christian faith, her family values, her belief in the sanctity of life, the value of hard work, long hours, perseverance in times of trials and adversity, and steady adherence to the US Constitution, Bill of Rights, and the state Republican Platform. Kristi’s proven leadership has made South Dakota a magnet for disenfranchised emigrants from filthy, crime-ridden cities who are seeking clean air, friendly attitudes, and good governance (consider the gender issue in athletics, Civics certificates in college, Constitutional Carry, Roe v. Wade overturn spokesperson, and Ambassador for our state.)
I am proud of South Dakota and its heritage. Picking on the Governor, her image, the mechanics of her political Ad, and the implication of the cost or origin are all petty indications of Mr. Sanborn’s political envy of our very effective Republican Governor. I would like to see Democrat Gubernatorial candidate, Jamie Smith, galloping across a field on horseback, in true South Dakota fashion. I’m sure there would be Democrat funding to stage that effort.
Judy A B Jelbert,
Spearfish
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.