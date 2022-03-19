On being a fiscal conservative

“I’m a Fiscal Conservative!” This meaningless cliched phrase is constantly abused by politicians to buttress their supposed conservative credentials. Sadly, when you peel back their public claims and research their actual voting record, you quickly learn that they’re not at all conservative with the taxpayers’ money.
My parents raised me to be careful with every dollar I earned or was responsible for. They both survived the 1930’s and knew financial hardship firsthand. Everything, except for the house I grew up in, was paid for in cash. I took those lessons to heart.
Now that campaign season has begun, you’ll hear claims about who is a “fiscal conservative” or more Republican. But when their record is one of spend, spend, spend and advocating raising taxes to spend more, those are hollow words and grossly inauthentic.
It’s especially rich to have a politician support higher taxes when many of us are on low- or fixed-incomes are having to make tough daily choices on where to spend their rapidly dwindling purchasing power. With all of us tightening our belts now to pay for gas, food, and increased property taxes we’re told by elected officials that taxes need to be raised. Nowhere do we see a true fiscal conservative who proposes budget curtailments.
If this resonates with you, I’d ask you to support my candidacy to be your next State Senator. I’m battle-tested and I’m willing to fight for all of us!
Ron Moeller,
Lead
