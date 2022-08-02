New Federal Wildlife Diversity Bill: Will it help restore kindness and science?

How wonderful South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks could receive 17 million a year in federal match funds, if the wildlife diversity bill is passed by Congress. This bill would help wildlife protection agencies develop a plan for protecting all species. It’s more than exciting to think our Game, Fish, and Parks Agency can do more to enhance habitat, provide recreational opportunities for wildlife viewing, and hire extra law enforcement for species who require conservation.
Could some of this extra money be used to build a program for youth to get out in nature, appreciate nature, and learn the science behind nature? Some of this money must be earmarked for the protection of all species according to proposed legislation.
Currently the South Dakota Predator Bounty Program involves youth in the trapping, killing, and turning in tales of raccoons, red-fox, skunks, badgers, and possums. According to the this pending legislation these nesting predators would also require protection. It seems the Predator Program would be out of compliance of this legislation and would need to end.
The Predator Bounty Program seems cruel, disrespectful, and an unnecessary assault on wildlife. What is this program really teaching our youth? This program is contrary to research. The research tells us that having enough habitat and good weather dictates how well our nesting species do yearly. If this program comes to fruition, our Governor should implore a reasonable plan to include benefits for all wildlife species. Allowing nature to take its course using a science-based approach to wildlife management is warranted. Minimizing interventions such as the Predator Bounty Program is in the best interest of wildlife and citizens.
