New Federal Wildlife Diversity Bill: Will it help restore kindness and science?

How wonderful South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks could receive 17 million a year in federal match funds, if the wildlife diversity bill is passed by Congress. This bill would help wildlife protection agencies develop a plan for protecting all species. It’s more than exciting to think our Game, Fish, and Parks Agency can do more to enhance habitat, provide recreational opportunities for wildlife viewing, and hire extra law enforcement for species who require conservation.

Could some of this extra money be used to build a program for youth to get out in nature, appreciate nature, and learn the science behind nature? Some of this money must be earmarked for the protection of all species according to proposed legislation.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.