More farce legislation

It’s that time of year when our state legislators gather their mostly Republican selves and head to Pierre to once more rehash abortion rights and bully transgender kids.
It seems to me that every year is a repeat of the previous year. Today’s Black Hills Pioneer (Jan. 8) front page headline is that a major topic in this year’s session will be - tada! - abortion rights. NPR and another state newspaper have reported on proposals from both Republican and Democrat legislators promoting Medicaid expansion, state infrastructure, and raising state employee and teacher wages.
How many more years are we to be subjected to this farce of a legislature? The answer is until many of you reading this letter decide to make better choices at the voting booth by adding to the number of Democrats in the state house and senate.
Mary Richards
Spearfish
