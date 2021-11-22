Misconception about resignations

It’s time for some politicians to drop the rhetoric that American workers who received stimulus money are quitting work because they don’t want to work, choosing instead to live off government aid.
U.S. representative Dusty Johnson states in his article “Build Back Broke” (BH Pioneer dated Nov. 11) that Biden’s Build Back Better bill “is a cradle to grave welfare revamp…it undermines work, rather than encouraging it…”. He goes on to say that “The University of Chicago found that 1.5 million Americans will leave the workforce because of the subsidies and tax credits included in this bill…”
Recent studies show that the main reasons for people not returning to work were because of rising covid cases, problems with child care, low wages and early retirement. The BH Pioneer states it’s Nov. 13 issue that “…most of the 5 million are older Americans who have decided to retire.”
According to a Harvard Business Review article dated Sept. 15, “Who is Driving the Great Resignation?” the highest resignations we’re in the tech and healthcare industry. 3.6% more healthcare employees quit their jobs than in the previous year. In tech, resignations increased by 4.5%. They go on to say these fields experienced extreme increases in demand due to the pandemic, likely leading to increased workloads and burnout.
Time magazine sites similar reasons for resignations in their article entitled “ Why Literally Millions of Americans are Quitting Their Jobs.” They point to the fact that a crumbling child care industry is driving up daycare costs and remaining workers are facing “…increased responsibility and grueling work conditions punctuated by fears of the next COVID-19 variant.”
Other studies show people are quitting poor-paying jobs while looking for better pay. According to CBS News (Millions Quit Jobs Due to Pandemic Burnout, Oct. 22), a survey showed one-third of workers who quit jobs started their own businesses.
While the costly price tag for the Build Back Better bill will likely get whittled down and the democrats “wish list” will be reduced, it’s time to start paying people a living wage and cap childcare costs so people can afford to go back to work. That is what will encourage people to return to work.
Pat Rogge,
Spearfish
