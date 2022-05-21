Mary Fitzgerald for state representative, District 31

Mary’s worked hard in Pierre for all of us. She does what she says – she’s not in Pierre to be a politician. I’m honored Mary supported a bill to toughen up drug distribution penalties, which many admitted was needed, but few were willing to implement. Mary understands our needs in the Northern Hills, and she is willing to fight for them.
Cassie Wendt,
Butte County State’s Attorney,
Belle Fourche
