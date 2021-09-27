Maintain library funding

Keep the library funding the same (or more) in the county. They serve babies to senior citizens with books, Libby electronically, computers and more behind scenes I don’t realize. I know I can get iPhone and laptop help from any of the staff (with a smile) anytime I ask. They are evolving to fit our needs all the time. I enjoyed my time volunteering. I know many others volunteer. I also observe patrons using the free internet outside at the sunny table outside the Spearfish library. With more population and tourism, the city, county, and state have more money to use in the budgets. Use your money for the residents and visitors. We value and cherish our libraries.
Joanne Goodrich,
Spearfish
