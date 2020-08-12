Lost faith in school board

I have lost full faith and confidence in the Spearfish school board. I attended the Spearfish school board meeting on Aug. 10. I was not surprised but was extremely disappointed in the outcome of the board’s decision to not use every safety precaution available to protect our children, teachers and staff starting from day one of the new school year during a global pandemic. They were not motivated by the results of the local parent and local teacher surveys in which the majority of both groups indicated a strong preference for returning to school with mandatory face masks for all from day one. They were not motivated by numerous — literally dozens — of local doctors requesting that school start out at level two operational conditions, which would have everyone in masks from day one. They were not motivated by numerous phone calls, letters, and emails urging for them to vote to take every measure to keep our children, teachers and staff as safe as possible. They were not motivated by local superintendent of Schools Kirk Easton, who stated at the July 29 special school board meeting, his preference for mandatory mask wearing for all as the best way to keep everyone safe.
Clearly, “majority rules” does not motivate this group of elected officials.
You will have to come to your own conclusions as to what, or whom, does motivate them during this global pandemic.
Beth Nielsen,
Spearfish
