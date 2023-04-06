Letters to the editor

After reading Tom Lawrence’s propaganda and hate filled opinion column I find that he harbors a deep hatred for citizens and voters who support the America first policies of President Trump but are routinely disparaged and belittled for their distrust of a corrupt election system. Citizens that think it’s morally wrong to kill babies and call it health care, that find it reprehensible to support the cartels that bring about an influx of unchecked illegals and deadly fentanyl, and those citizen voter who think making America great again is preferable to kowtowing to China, Iran, and Ukraine.
President Trump did not spark an insurrection and referring to it as such is Democrat , MSM, and opinion writers false narrative. In fact, President Trump took steps to reinforce security and was summarily dismissed by Muriel Bowser and Nancy Pelosi who should be the ones brought up on charges. Federal prosecutors have recently admitted that Capitol Police were acting as instigators. In trashing President Trump Mr Lawrence failed to compare Bill Clinton’s numerous sexual assaults (rape) and his $850,000 payment to Paula Jones and Tara Reade’s allegations of sexual improprieties by Joe Biden. (Believe all women remember) No one believes that January 6 protesters who did damage should not be held accountable, but taking away civil rights and incarceration as political prisoners is more in line with Russia and China. People should research the July 1932 veterans march on the White House where the government denied WWI veterans their bonuses and some 280 or so were killed by the government.
Tom Schultz
Spearfish
Fascinating
The March 25 Pioneer article by Mark Watson, “Massive Solar Tornado Creates Vibrant Northern Lights” fascinated this non-scientist Pioneer reader.
Watson describes well the mechanics of recent northern lights in terms Pioneer readers can understand. The six photos of northern lights by local folks were things of beauty and fascination.
Thanks for a great Pioneer article and great citizen photos!
