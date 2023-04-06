Letters to the editor
Addressing Tom Lawrence column

After reading Tom Lawrence’s propaganda and hate filled opinion column I find that he harbors a deep hatred for citizens and voters who support the America first policies of President Trump but are routinely disparaged and belittled for their distrust of a corrupt election system. Citizens that think it’s morally wrong to kill babies and call it health care, that find it reprehensible to support the cartels that bring about an influx of unchecked illegals and deadly fentanyl, and those citizen voter who think making America great again is preferable to kowtowing to China, Iran, and Ukraine. 

