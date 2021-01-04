I commend you for your willingness to challenge Governor Noem’s role in dealing with the pandemic. It seems to me that her major concern is the dollars that keeping the state “open” will bring in. The fact that doing so has cost more illness and deaths proportionally than almost anywhere in the nation. She has obviously bought into the Trump propaganda as evidenced by her willingness to go on his campaign trail sans mask as well as adding her support to the false claims of a rigged election.
On a more positive note it is encouraging to see practically everyone Masking Up for Spearfish.
Everett Follette,
Spearfish
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.