Keep Spearfish a welcoming place

A shout out to Carrie Vosler’s letter to the editor about the negativity created seeing a Confederate flag flying from a young person’s vehicle. My out of town guests who have witnessed this were caught off guard, surprised and wondered how prevalent that sentiment is in Spearfish. It is a racist flag, an unwelcome sight, in our small beautiful town. Let’s work toward tolerance and acceptance. Displaying the Confederate flag does not represent those actions nor represent our Democracy.
Angela Anderson,
