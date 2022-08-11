Keep abortion rights

This Pioneer reader was happy to read the Aug. 4 article, “Kansas voters resoundingly protect their access to abortion.” It was good to read how conservative Republican Kansas voted to protect abortion rights.
This Pioneer reader believes that abortion should be a matter left to a woman, her doctor, and her God. Conservative Republican South Dakota should not let Gov. Noem and her big government in Pierre or the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington impose their anti-abortion views on all of us.
