Impeach Ravnsborg

Normally I am not one to write to the editor and put on a public forum my internal thoughts, however, this is different.
The current Attorney General for the state of SD was recommended for “NO IMPEACHMENT” by the hand picked Select Committee on Impeachment, by a 6-2 vote.
Are you kidding me? The AG, after finding the mutilated body of Joe Boever in the ditch “the next morning”, with the convenient accompaniment of a staff member as a witness, finally realized that the broken glasses in his car didn’t belong to the “fantom deer”. The AG had come to the conclusion that he had hit something that appeared to be a deer the night before. The glasses, broken in two, part in the back seat, part on the front floor, because Mr. Boever’s head had come through the windshield of the AG’s car.
Mr. Boever had been in the grassy area near the road, with a flashlight, that was near the body still illuminated the next day. How can you miss the light even if it isn’t in the cold dead hand of Joe Boever.? In the darkest of nights, the light would have been very noticeable, unless you intentionally don’t want to see it. This tragedy (AKA manslaughter for most) could have and should have, been avoided by the highest-ranking law enforcement officer in our state.
Examination of the AG phone showed he had been using it shortly before the impact with the pedestrian, Mr. Joe Boever. Further examination discovered a text message sent to him later that “AT LEAST HE WAS A DEMOCRAT” was on the AG phone.
SD legislators need to stand for what is right, not what suits the best interest of their political agenda. In my opinion, the Impeachment committee missed the boat. Why did the AG identify himself as the AG if he wasn’t on duty? An identification that had worked in the past numerous times as he had been stopped for multiple driving offenses.
Is the teacher only a teacher while in the classroom? Is the governor only the Governor while in the capitol? Is the AG only the AG while in his office? I think not. Was he introduced as the AG at the political gathering before the fateful drive back to Pierre? I’m sure we know that answer.
SD law enforcement knows, boot him out of office. The South Dakota Sheriff’s Association, The South Dakota Police Chiefs Association, The South Dakota Fraternal Order of Police all have called for him to resign. With that out of the question, as per the AG himself, he must be removed. There is no confidence in the AG office with Ravensborg at the helm.
It’s the LEAST we can do in the name of justice and the memory of Joe Boever. What do you think would have happened if the AG was walking in the ditch and Mr. Boever would have run him down, on accident? This AG is a huge stain on the face of all of South Dakota, it’s time to clean up.
Legislators, you have the power, the duty and the responsibility to rectify this horrible situation. Send him packing, if you never clean the chicken coop, it will always smell like chicken droppings.
Wayne R. Mundt,
Spearfish
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.