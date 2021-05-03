How could mine not have been known about?

I am a senior at Spearfish High School. The Hideaway hills sinkhole is a mess. Many families are suffering due to this sinkhole. My uncle has a house right next to the sinkhole. This sinkhole is terrible and someone is to blame, whether it’s the state of the developer. Many families are without a home or scared to lose their homes due to this sinkhole. How was this mine not known before the housing development was built?
I work for a local construction company; I know that soil testing is necessary before you can start construction. Along the way someone messed up. Someone owes theses many families.
Joseph Hovdenes
Spearfish
