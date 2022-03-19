History repeats

History rhymes. Recall that it’s an American myth that World War II began on Dec. 7, 1941. WWII began in 1933 in Asia with Manchuria; in 1938 in Europe with the Sudetenland.
History is circular: recall the rise of ‘America First’ proto-fascists. Heard of, Mein Kampf? Heard of, “Foundations of Geopolitics”? Recall invented crises to justify aggression. Recall lock down on dissent, book banning/burning. Recall terror attacks on civilians. “Foundations” is a textbook in the Academy of General Staff in Russia. It reads, “the maximum task is the Finlandization of all of Europe.”
“Foundations” directs offering Germany the political dominance over Protestant and Catholic states in Central and Eastern Europe; giving Kaliningrad Oblast back to Germany; and uses the term “Moscow–Berlin axis”. It encourages France to form a bloc with Germany, as they both have a “firm anti-Atlanticist tradition”.
It describes the United Kingdom as an “extraterritorial floating base of the U.S.”, that should be cut off from Europe. (Partially done with Russia’s BREXIT funding and propaganda.)
Romania, North Macedonia, Serbia, “Serbian Bosnia” and Greece – will unite with “Moscow the Third Rome”.
Foundations dismisses Ukrainian independence. Ukraine having “no geopolitical meaning, no . . . cultural import or universal significance, no geographic uniqueness, no ethnic exclusiveness, its certain territorial ambitions represents an enormous danger for all of Eurasia and, without resolving the Ukrainian problem, it is in general senseless to speak about continental politics”.
When people tell you who they are-believe them.
John Kelley,
Spearfish
