Help wanted and so is your patience

We’ve witnessed many things in the past 15 months; good, bad and otherwise. As the warmer weather set in the Black Hills, one thing became fairly evident fairly quickly — our residents are eager to get out. Same goes for our visitors. As far as a “good thing,” Deadwood has been a beacon for visitors really since the town reopened last May, and we’ve seen record crowds throughout our historic community so far this season. The Deadwood Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau is an organization with many goals, an important one is to bring people to town and help the local economy, a goal that we are meeting. One change on the “bad side of things” is the need for employees. Finding employees has proved quite difficult and if you’ve spent any time in our, or any other town in the area, you can attest. Help wanted signs adorn many storefronts, and classified ads, in print and online, are teeming with opportunities. The reason for so many job openings is a hot conversation topic, but the bottom line is we need team members to help take care of our guests.
Maybe you’ve always wanted to try your hand in a commercial kitchen, step behind the bar to craft cocktails, help guests pick out a souvenir or new T-shirt or be part of a bustling casino or hotel environment. Whatever may pull your interest strings even just a wee bit, there’s not been a better time to fill out an application and give it a whirl. Your local business owner and manager friends would welcome you with open arms. But if being part of the service industry isn’t quite your path, on behalf of service workers throughout the Black Hills, I would ask that you exercise patience when you are out and about.
When you step into a restaurant and see open tables, and are put on a wait list, please know it’s because the skeleton staff who are working can’t provide the high level of service they would like and can’t accommodate all of the tables full at once. They simply can’t keep up when they are shorthanded as they are. If you have to wait for a beer at the bar and grow impatient, know that the person behind the bar may be on his or her 12th hour of a shift and the person who’s scheduled to relieve him or her may have just called in sick or simply quit without giving notice. When you wait to get in to visit an attraction and there’s no one there to answer your question, only a sign asking you to please wait, know that the person who is selling tickets and providing information is likely also the one who will be providing you a tour. If you can’t get a hotel room, or the rate is higher than normal, know that hotels are running with bare minimum housekeeping and front desk staff, and that hotels are seeing full or nearly-full occupancies. If you want to talk to a manager at any of these places, there’s a good chance that manager is cleaning a room, washing dishes, on the line cooking or dealing with any array of employee shortage issues.
We love business, and we want our chamber members to be as successful as possible and our guests and town patrons to have a first-class experience. Please know that our businesses are doing all they can to provide the highest level of customer service, and doing so without adequate numbers of employees. Business models have had to change. We sure hope things get back to normal in terms of employment, but we can’t count on it. If you are interested in helping out, I know many businesses would love to have you as part of their team. Businesses in Deadwood and throughout the area are doing the absolute best they can and they certainly appreciate the practice of patience, and they truly appreciate your business and support!
Lee Harstad,
Executive Director, Deadwood Chamber & Visitors Bureau
