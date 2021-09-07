Great information

Kudos to the Pioneer for the article by Mark Watson, Alex Portal’s interview with Dr. Kurra, and the statement of the editorial board for alerting Lawrence County residents of the ominous rise in COVID cases in our community. If you missed them in the print edition those three articles on COVID in Lawrence County are available in the digital edition, and are must readings for all. Thanks to the Pioneer for providing this valuable public service.
Tom Flickema
Spearfish
