Among the multitude of things I have to be grateful for while living in the Northern Hills of South Dakota is the Black Hills Pioneer newspaper. I have relied upon and looked forward to its daily publication since arriving here more than 30 years ago. The stories, opinions, information and overall great coverage are exemplary to the industry. I am so proud of the Pioneer with all of its moving parts for remaining viable throughout many challenges and of course the people who support it to make that possible.
Thank you for our local newspaper and this incredible community we call home. P.S. My only complaint was dropping “Doonesbury” many years ago. I agreed to disagree with that decision and continue to move forward.
Brian Matti,
Spearfish
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.