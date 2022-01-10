Good story on the hatchery

Alex Portal’s Jan. 3 Pioneer article about the history, the economic importance, and events in recent years at the D. C. Booth Fish Hatchery and Archives was a great was for Pioneer readers to know more about the hatchery and archives.
The Booth Hatchery and Archives manages to be an important part to the scenic beauty of Spearfish, a big asset to the economic life of our town. It’s also a free tourist attraction that’s perfect for families.
I hope the Pioneer will keep having articles about the Booth Hatchery. I was proud to volunteer for several years in the Booth Archives.
When nicer weather returns, take your family and bond at the Booth Hatchery.
David Nickel
Spearfish
