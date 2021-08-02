Good cartoon

Kudos to Alex Portal on his Editorial Page cartoon Saturday discussing Governor Noem’s “I hate Biden’s America” speech. Portal clearly sets forth the essential truths of our basic freedoms here in the U.S.
The only observation that needs to be made is that if Noem is really that upset about living here in America, she should go and live in Putin’s Russia. Bet if she did, she would quickly rush back to the U.S. and be happy about it.
Reed Richards,
Spearfish
