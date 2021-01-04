Greetings citizens of the Northern Hills! Many of you know me in an official capacity as the director of a local non-profit. I am writing this as a private citizen and not in any official capacity.
A few days ago I was invited to join a group of men that have recently moved to our area for coffee and breakfast. After exchanging pleasantries, I asked the three of them why they moved to Spearfish from their homes in Washington State and Arizona. I received the same answer from all three: freedom, rights, and liberty. After listening to their stories I couldn’t help but feel like a veteran sitting at a table sharing war stories. The things their families have experienced in the last nine months in America are almost unbelievable. Their churches were closed, but they could still visit a local dispensary. They had mandatory curfews put in place by local governments that were enforced by mercenaries. They watched the destruction of their communities first hand.
That being said, good on you Spearfish for being a community that is open to all. In our community, we have different beliefs and are alright living next to someone that might not share those same beliefs without persecuting them for the way they think. People feel safe living here. Let’s never lose that. Let’s never lose sight of the togetherness we all know and love. Lets all continue to be neighbors, support each other, and look out for one another like we always have.
People are moving here because we truly care about one another. Let’s never lose that.
Nathan Hoogshagen,
Spearfish
