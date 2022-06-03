Fitzgerald is the right choice

I’m writing is support to re-elect Mary Fitzgerald to the South Dakota House of Representatives for District 31.
Mary worked very hard her first term in Pierre for the people of Lawrence County as well as the state. Mary’s good Christian and conservative values helped her to make the right choices while representing the people.
I have known Mary and her family for a very long time. She is also the chairwoman of the Lawrence County republican Party. She is a leader in voicing our concerns and desires to preserve and protect the values we in Lawrence County cherish.
Mary fought hard for legislation this past term for more funds to aid Lawrence County in education and public safety. Mary proudly works to acquire funding for BHSU. All of the efforts have helped in relieving the burden on local taxes in Lawrence County.
I ask you to join me in voting for Mary Fitzgerald June 7 to remain as one of you leaders in representing our well being in the South Dakota Legislature. I know in my heart Mary will continue to fight hard for good moral conservative values.
Bob Ewing,
Spearfish
